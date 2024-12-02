Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove awake and responsive after collapse

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) ACF Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove, who collapsed during the match against Inter Milan on Sunday, is now awake, alert and feeling oriented according to a statement by the club.

“ACF Fiorentina informs that, given the reassuring news received today and after the video call that Edoardo wanted to make with all his teammates, the Coach and the technical staff gathered at Viola Park, the team has decided to return to the field immediately and prepare for the match with Empoli on Wednesday.

President Commisso is in constant contact with the Viola Management and Edoardo's Family and has been reassured by the boy's father about his health condition,” read the statement by the club. According to an earlier statement by the club, Initial cardiological and neurological tests have ruled out severe damage to his central nervous system and cardio-respiratory functions.

The game against Inter Milan was suspended, after initially being delayed, following the incident and will be played on a later date. After hearing the news of his state, Fiorentina players met with Bove at the hospital and returned to training. “He spoke with his family, the Viola management, the coach and his teammates who rushed to see him as soon as they received the good news. Further tests will be carried out in the next few days to establish the causes that led to the critical situation that occurred yesterday,” the statement added.

The incident took place after 15 minutes of play when players from Fiorentina and Inter were arguing about Lautaro Martinez's goal, which was later disallowed.

Focus shifted to Bove who had fallen to the ground after fastening his shoelaces, while the players argued over whether or not the ball had gone out of play in the build-up to the goal.

