Final shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's Andhra King Taluka begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 11 (IANS) The unit of director Mahesh Babu's eagerly awaited commercial entertainer 'Andhra King Taluka', featuring Telugu star Ram Pothineni in the lead, on Friday began its final shooting schedule here in Hyderabad.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film’s new month-long shooting schedule commenced in a set erected in the city. At present, romantice sequences featuring the lead pair, Ram and Bhagyashree Borse, are being filmed against a night backdrop.

This night schedule is to continue for 10 days, the sources say and add that after these sequences are shot, the team will shift to daytime shoots for the next 20 days. During these 20 days, the unit would film the climax and other key sequences in the film. The unit is to wind up shooting with this final schedule.

Cinematography for the film is by Siddhartha Nuni, while music for the film has been composed by the talented duo of Vivek–Merwin. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film.

As announced by the production house, the film is a biopic of a fan called Sagar, played by Ram Pothineni. Actress Bhagyashree Borse, whose popularity graph is soaring north, plays the female lead in the film which will also feature Kannada superstar Upendra. Upendra plays the character of a film superstar called Surya Kumar in the film.

Backed by a highly experienced technical crew, the project promises top-notch cinematic quality. A title teaser released by the unit begins with a ticket issuer in a theatre, earmarking tickets for all the VIPs in the region. That is when Ram Pothineni turns up and demands 50 tickets from the man in the counter. When asked which taluk he represents, he says, "Fans".

Apart from Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashrii Borse and Upendra, the film will also feature a host of talented actors including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna and V.T.V. Ganesh.

Sources claim that with its talented cast, compelling premise, and high production and technical standards, Andhra King Taluka is shaping up to be a standout entertainer.

