FIFPRO urges AIFF, FSDL to confirm the ISL schedule and ensure clubs meet all contractual obligations to players

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) International soccer players' union FIFPRO Asia/Oceania expressed deep concern over "escalating uncertainty" in Indian professional football and called for a "swift resolution".

India's top-tier Indian Super League (ISL) is currently suspended with no start date given due to the stalling over the Masters Right Agreement with the FSDL which has forced a few clubs to suspend their footballing operations. This led ISL clubs to suspend their first-team operations for an indefinite period.

"The lack of clarity for players over the 2025/26 Indian Super League (ISL) season, arising from a dispute over the league’s organisation and governance that has led to its indefinite suspension, is having a significant impact on their livelihoods, careers, and wellbeing.

"Players have been subjected to unilateral and unlawful suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice. These actions represent a direct breach of the players' labour rights and are causing significant distress," FIFPRO said in a statement.

The players' body said that Football Players Association of India (FPAI) and FIFPRO have been in constant contact with players across the ISL and have raised the matter with FIFA and the AFC on their behalf.

It also urged the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and club owners to work collaboratively to establish a clear road map for the commencement of ISL season.

"FIFPRO Asia/Oceania urges the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and club owners to work collaboratively with the FPAI to confirm the ISL season schedule and establish a clear road map for the season to commence; and ensure clubs continue to meet all contractual obligations to players," it added.

Earlier this month, AIFF called the club CEOs in New Delhi to clarify the ongoing situation. After the meeting, AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey confirmed the scheduling of ISL this year without giving any concrete plan, but refrained from commenting on teams' suspending their first team operations.

"The ISL will be held this year. There is no doubt about that at the same time, it's the club's decision to pay their players or staff. We can't intervene - that's how all top leagues operate. We are anticipating the Super Cup to take place in the second or third week of September. Some teams need six to eight weeks to complete their preparations and bring back players. In our next meeting, we'll announce the kick-off date," Chaubey had told reporters.

