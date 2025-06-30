FIFA Club World Cup: Ruthless PSG breeze past Inter Miami

Atlanta, June 29 (IANS) Lionel Messi’s reunion with his former club did not go as plan as Paris Saint-Germain delivered a dominant performance to defeat Inter Miami CF 4-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, securing qualification for the quarter-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Following their 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC, PSG entered the Round of 16 with confidence and a clear objective to advance further in the tournament. Head coach Luis Enrique named a strong starting XI, with Marquinhos and Willian Pacho in central defence ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma, supported by full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. The midfield trio comprised Vitinha, João Neves, and Fabián Ruiz, while Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia operated on the wings, flanking forward Désiré Doué.

PSG set the tone early, with João Neves heading in a Vitinha cross to open the scoring in the 6th minute. The French side continued to control possession and create opportunities throughout the first half. Despite multiple saves from Inter Miami’s goalkeeper Óscar Ustari, PSG doubled their lead in the 39th minute through Neves again, finishing calmly after a well-worked move initiated by Barcola and Ruiz.

Just before halftime, PSG extended their lead to 3-0 when Doué’s cross was deflected into the net by Inter defender Tomás Avilés. The scoring was completed in stoppage time when Hakimi followed up on his initial effort to slot home PSG’s fourth goal after a Barcola assist.

Despite numerous second-half chances, including efforts from Doué, Barcola, and Kvaratskhelia, PSG were unable to add to their tally. Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi had two efforts on goal but failed to make an impact against his former club. Ousmane Dembélé made his return from injury in the second half, replacing João Neves, who was later named Man of the Match.

PSG will face the winner of FC Bayern Munich vs Flamengo in the quarter-finals.

