Federation Cup to be played from June 4 in Panipat

Panipat, June 1 (IANS) The sixth Tennis Cricket Federation Cup will be played from June 4 to June 6, 2025 here in Panipat. 12 Teams from across the country will be participating in the Federation Cup from June 4 to June 6, in a day night set-up.

The Federation Cup is being organised by the Tennis Cricket Association of India (TCAI) a member body of International Tennis Cricket Federation( ITCF) and is backed by the Dream League of India (DLI). Players for the Indian team slated to feature in the International Tennis Cricket series (against Russia and Poland) will be picked from the Federation Cup.

Speaking about the same, Kanhiya Gurjar, president Tennis Cricket Association of India (TCAI) said, "We are thankful to the Dream League of India for sponsoring our tournament and backing us. Their support will be pivotal in shaping the future of tennis cricket. With their backing, we aim to add more professionalism and recognition to this exciting format, providing players with greater opportunities and exposure."

The 12 participating teams are from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Goa, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Haryana, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking about the Federation Cup, Chetanya Nanda, Chief Strategist, DLI said, "We are happy to sponsor the Federation Cup and look forward to witnessing the talent that will be unearthed. We believe in the future of tennis cricket, and this Federation Cup is a step towards nurturing and developing the next generation."

“We will keep sponsoring grassroot tournaments like these in future to promote and give exposure to players from small districts. Keep an eye on our website for our upcoming Dream league of India tournament,” he added.

Players featuring in the Dream League of India will get the chance to represent India in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup.

Scouts will keep a close eye during the the tournament and will be played across the country and will form a basis for the selection of players to represent India in the Tennis Cricket Ball World Cup and Asia Cup.

The Dream League of India will be for both juniors (13–18) and seniors (18+), with six franchises participating across both categories.

For Dream League of India, 860 junior and 860 senior players will be shortlisted for the auction, where six franchises per category will select their squads.

Players shortlisted from the fair trials will enter the Dream League of India auction. Top performers stand a chance to be scouted by International Tennis Cricket Federation (ITCF) selectors to represent team India in tennis cricket at the big stage

