FB Messenger to drop SMS support in Sep

San Francisco, Aug 8 (IANS) Instant messaging app Facebook Messenger has announced that it will drop SMS support next month.

"If you use Messenger as your default SMS messaging app for your Android device, please note you will no longer be able to use Messenger to send and receive SMS messages sent by your cellular network when you update your app after September 28, 2023," the company said in a help page.

"You will still be able to send and receive SMS messages through your cellular network and access your SMS message history through your phone’s new default messaging app."

The company further explained that if users do not choose their own new default messaging app, their SMS messaging will automatically go to their phone’s default messaging app, such as the Android Messages app.

This feature was first announced in 2016.

Last month, Meta had introduced a real-time avatar calls feature for Messenger.

This feature will be helpful when users don't want to show their real faces during video calls and want a third option between camera-off and camera-on.

In June, Meta announced parental supervision for Messenger, so that parents can see how teens spend their time and who they interact with on Messenger.

Parental Supervision on Messenger was rolled out in the US, the UK and Canada, with plans to expand to more countries around the world in the coming months.

“These tools allow parents to see how their teen uses Messenger, from how much time they’re spending on messaging to providing information about their teen’s message settings. These tools do not allow parents to read their teen’s messages,” explained Meta.

