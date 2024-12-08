Farmers to resume 'Delhi Chalo' protest march today

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Farmers under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha will restart their 'Delhi chalo' march on Sunday, with a 101-member delegation set to begin their protest from the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab at noon.

This decision follows clashes at the Shambhu border two days ago, where police prevented them from advancing toward the national capital.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed that 16 farmers were injured during the recent confrontations and alleged that the government has made no effort to address their grievances.

Security has been tightened at the Shambhu border, where farmers have been gathering to demand action on various issues. Haryana Police, in anticipation of further unrest, has installed additional barricades and urged media personnel to maintain a safe distance from the protest sites.

Internet services in Ambala have been suspended until December 9 as a precautionary measure, and gatherings of more than five people have been prohibited by the Ambala administration.

This follows a similar attempt by farmers earlier this year to march to Delhi, which was also halted by security forces at the border.

Farmers have outlined a list of demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), debt waivers, and pensions for both farmers and agricultural labourers.

They are also opposing any hike in electricity tariffs and are calling for justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Additionally, they seek the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for the families of farmers who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation.

Despite the heightened security measures and restrictions, the farmers remain resolute in their efforts to reach Delhi and press for their demands, signalling ongoing tensions between the farming community and the government.

