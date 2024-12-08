Five killed, six injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon amid ceasefire

Beirut, Dec 8 (IANS) Four people were killed and six others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Beit Lif in the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Meanwhile, a person was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a motorbike in the village of Deir Siriane in southern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported quoting NNA.

The NNA also reported that Civil Defence teams retrieved the bodies of four Syrians who were killed on November 24 in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential building in the Basta neighborhood in Beirut.

A ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, went into effect on November 27, aiming to halt nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Under the agreement, both sides agreed to a 60-day cessation of hostilities, with Israel gradually withdrawing its forces from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah retreating north of the Litani River.

Despite the truce, tensions remain high as both sides exchange accusations of ceasefire violations, raising concerns about the agreement's durability.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.