Farhan Akhtar shares a hilarious post about his dog 'Tuffy'

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to his social media and posted a picture with his dog Tuffy in which he hilariously pretended as if Tuffy aspires to become a trainer.

The post also reads, “Tuffy wants to be trainer.. what say @samir_jaura?" #indie #ladakh #puppypower.

In the picture, Tuffy’s sweet expressions and some of his funny behavior are captured perfectly. Furthermore, Farhan mentions his friend Sameer Jaura, which very much reveals the added joy of having pets and the great companionship it brings to the cuties and their owners’.

On the work front, apart from acting, Farhan is a filmmaker and, along with Ritesh Sidhwani, has owned a film production company, Excel Entertainment, since 1999. In the year 2001, he debuted in the direction of the movie named 'Dil Chahta Hai', which also earned him the 'National Award for Best Hindi Film along with the Filmfare Award for Best Film (Critics)'.

He made successful ventures like “Lakshya” (2004) and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (2011), "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag," which earned him accolades and success, respectively. He is good at storytelling along with colorful pictures; that’s why he is regarded as one of the best. His upcoming film is 120 Bahadur, which is based on the Indo-China War of 1962.

Farhan has been giving regular updates about '120 Bahadur'. He shot for the film in Ladakh and shared beautiful pictures from the mountains. He also shared a video clip of himself cycling in the valley.

Farhan Akhtar's sister Zoya Akhtar is also a filmmaker and a director. Farhan and Zoya, along with Salman Khan, recently co-produced a documentary "Angry Young Men" for Prime Video. The docu-series is based on the lives and work of writer duo Salim-Javed.

