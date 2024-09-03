Farah Khan thanks Shilpa Shetty for not being with her on flight

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Choreographer-director Farah Khan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her in-flight culinary experience, and thanked actress Shilpa Shetty for not being with her on the flight.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Farah, who has 4.2 million followers, shared a photo of different desserts served to her on the flight. There is also a greeting card along with the food, which reads as: "Dear Farah Khan, Your talent & dedication to Indian cinema inspires us all... thank you for being an iconic role model."

The snap is captioned as: "Thank you Air India...n thank you Shilpa Shetty for not being on this flight with me".

Shilpa reshared the photo on her Stories section and commented: "Ha ha ha...but I agree with all that they said... Farah just don't eat it".

For the unversed, Farah and Shilpa were referring to their earlier fun banter on the flight.

On August 23, Farah had shared a video of herself sitting next to Shilpa on a flight.

As the air hostess walked up to Farah and handed her a beverage, Shilpa looked at Farah angrily after which the director refused the beverage. She then reads out a few delectable items from the menu and enquires about the availability of the item from the air hostess. However, Shilpa denies her every time Farah wants to indulge in something.

Finally, Farah got up and asked the cabin crew to change her seats as she couldn't take it further.

She even poked fun at Shilpa and wrote in jest, "Never sit with Shilpa Shetty on a flight!! U won't get to eat anything n u STILL WON'T look like her."

Meanwhile, the National Award winner has choreographed more than 100 songs in over 80 films. She has also collaborated on several international projects such as 'Monsoon Wedding', 'Bombay Dreams', and 'Vanity Fair'.

Most recently she was the choreographer for the song 'Chaleya', from the 2023 action thriller 'Jawan' directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

The 59-year-old has directed 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Tees Maar Khan', and 'Happy New Year'.

Farah has also appeared as a judge on the TV reality shows like 'Indian Idol', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Nach Baliye', 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 1', 'Just Dance', 'India's Got Talent', and 'Zee Comedy Show'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.