Fantastic to see two legends honoured with Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Jay Shah on England-India Test series

Leeds, June 20 (IANS) ICC Chair Jay Shah expressed his joy on India and England greats Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson have been honoured with a newly named trophy – the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy – which will be up for grabs in the five-Test series between the two nations.

The five-Test series between the two sides, starting Friday, will also mark the beginning of the next ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle for both teams.

"With the new WTC cycle under way it’s fantastic to see two legends honoured with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy for men’s Test series between England and India. Equally special is the continued acknowledgement of the Pataudi family, with the introduction of the Pataudi Medal to be awarded to the winning captain of each England–India Test series," Shah posted on X.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) unveiled the new trophy, which features the imagery of both Tendulkar and Anderson and also has their signatures engraved on it as a tribute to the two stalwarts.

The Pataudi family, after whom the previous Pataudi Trophy was named, will continue to be honoured through the introduction of the Pataudi Medal, a new accolade that will be awarded to the winning captain of the series.

India’s legendary batter Tendulkar, the first player with 200 Test caps, closed his red-ball career in 2013 with the most runs in the format, a record he still holds with a mammoth 15,921 runs, which include 51 centuries. He has delivered some memorable displays against England, scoring 2,535 runs at an average of 51.73, with a highest score of 193 at Headingley, the venue for the first Test between the two sides starting on Friday.

Anderson, who represented England in 188 Test matches, claimed a whooping 704 wickets in the longest format – the third-highest in the format – before bringing the curtains down on his career last year.

The seamer brought his best against India, amassing an incredible 149 wickets from 39 Tests, at an average of 25.47, including six five-wicket hauls.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.