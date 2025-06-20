RPF Result 2025 Out: Check Merit List, Cut-Off, and Next Steps

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the RPF Constable Result 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted under CEN RPF-02/2024. A total of 42,143 candidates have cleared the exam and are now eligible to appear for the next stage — the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV).

The RPF Constable Scorecard 2025 will be available for download today, June 20, through the official RRB website. The RPF Constable Cut Off Marks and Merit List PDF, featuring the roll numbers of all qualified candidates, have already been published.

Direct Link to Download RPF Constable Result 2025

Candidates can access the result directly via the official website or through the link provided on this page.

RPF Constable CBT 2025 Overview

Exam Conducted: March 2 to March 18, 2025

Total Vacancies: 4,208

Male Candidates: 3,577

Female Candidates: 631

What’s Next?

All shortlisted candidates must now gear up for the RPF Constable Physical Test (PET/PMT). The schedule and venue details for the physical tests will be announced soon on the official websites of the respective RRBs.

How to Check RPF Constable Result 2025

Follow these simple steps to check your result: