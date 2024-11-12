Fake passports, Aadhaar cards seized in ED raids linked to Bangladeshi infiltration case in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered fake passports, fake Aadhaar cards, illegal weapons, and various other incriminating items during raids at 17 locations across Jharkhand and West Bengal on Tuesday.

The raids are part of an investigation into illegal Bangladeshi infiltration and criminal activities related to it.

According to an official ED statement, significant documents related to immovable properties, cash, jewellery, printing paper, machines, and blank forms used for forging Aadhaar cards have been seized.

The raids are currently going on in Ranchi, Pakur, and some cities of West Bengal.

In Ranchi, ED teams have been conducting searches at six locations, including Hotel Skyline, Ashvi Diagnostic, Bali Resort, and Mountain View Resort in Bariatu, since Tuesday morning.

A raid is also underway at the residence of Altaf Manak in Pirtalla, Pakur.

Sources reveal that the syndicate involved in providing illegal accommodations and forging documents for Bangladeshi nationals is also linked to a broader hawala network.

The crackdown follows an earlier incident in June, when Ranchi police apprehended three Bangladeshi women from a hotel in the Bariatu area of the city without proper travel documents.

According to the FIR, one of the women, aged 21, was smuggled into Kolkata with the help of another woman and crossed the Bangladesh border illegally on the night of May 31 with the aid of private agents.

Investigations have since revealed an extensive network facilitating the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals from West Bengal to Jharkhand using fake documents.

The racket is allegedly tied to a substantial money laundering operation. Based on this FIR, the ED registered a money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 16.

The ED officials have indicated that the searches are still ongoing and anticipate further revelations as the investigation progresses.

A detailed analysis of the seized documents and materials is currently underway, the ED said in a statement.

