‘Adaptive Defence’ not strategic choice, but necessity: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday voiced concerns to create an ‘Adaptive Defence’ in the country, saying that it is not a strategic choice but a necessity for the defence of the nation.

“‘Adaptive Defence’ is not merely a strategic choice but a necessity. As the new threats have evolved, we must also evolve our defence systems and strategies. We should be prepared for all future contingencies. It is more than just protecting our borders, it is about securing our future,” said the Defence Minister while addressing the Delhi Defence Dialogue (DDD) in New Delhi.

He added that the ‘Adaptive Defence’ is not merely responding to what has happened but anticipating what could happen, and preparing for it proactively.

“In essence, it involves cultivating a mindset and capability to adapt, innovate and thrive, even in the face of unpredictable and evolving circumstances. Situational awareness, flexibility at strategic and tactical levels, resilience, agility, and integration with futuristic technologies are the keys to understanding and creating ‘Adaptive Defence’. It must be the mantra of our strategic formulations and operational responses,’ said the Defence Minister.

He also threw light on the diverse range of security challenges faced by India, from traditional border-related threats to unconventional issues such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, and hybrid warfare.

He asserted that the government recognised the need for an ‘Adaptive Defence’ strategy in a changing geopolitical and technological scenario, and has taken several initiatives to build a robust and self-reliant ecosystem.

He said that the traditional notions of war are being reshaped by emerging technologies and evolving strategic partnerships, with new perspectives, doctrines and concepts of operations emerging within the Armed Forces in keeping with the changing nature of threats and challenges.

He termed the present age as Grey Zone and Hybrid warfare where traditional ways to defend have been challenged.

“India is aiming to become a drone hub of the world. Several initiatives have been taken in this regard. This would not only help the Indian economy but also significantly contribute to our Make in India and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme,” the Defence Minister said.

He added that the current geopolitical dynamics and cross-border issues make a collaborative approach to defence essential, adding that the ambiguities of cyberspace, AI and the vast potential of quantum and nanotechnologies further demand collaboration and sharing of knowledge, perspectives, information and strategies, if possible.

He said that the government recognised the need for an adaptive defence strategy in a changing geopolitical and technological scenario, and has taken several initiatives to build a robust and self-reliant ecosystem.

“It includes establishing the institution of the Chief of Defence Staff, promoting jointness among the three Services, improvising the training curriculum and forging new defence partnerships around the world,” he said.

The Defence Minister also expressed confidence that by bringing together policymakers, military experts and scholars, the Delhi Defence Dialogue will generate innovative ideas and collaborative strategies to enhance the country’s defence posture.

He termed it a vital initiative that aspires to strengthen the strategic vision emphasising a comprehensive approach and facilitating informed discussions that contribute to national, regional and global security.

