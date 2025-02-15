Fairness does not exist in tennis, says Kyrgios on Sinner’s three-month doping ban

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) "Fairness in tennis does not exist," exclaimed Australian tennis player Nicholas Kyrgios after it was announced that world No.1 Jannik Sinner has reached a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which will see the Italian serve a three-month ban instead of a two-year suspension that the anti-doping body was seeking.

Sinner was found by an independent tribunal of the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) to bear no fault or negligence having twice tested positive for clostebol, a prohibited substance, in March 2024.

According to Sinner, the substance entered his system after coming in contact with a support staff member who had been applying an ‘over-the-counter spray’ which contained slight levels of clostebol. Repeated massages by the said support staff member resulted in contamination.

"So WADA come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously, Sinner's team has done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3-month ban -- no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist,” read the post on X, former Twitter.

Kyrgios also went on to add that he wants to talk more about the decision and will be holding live spaces on X in the coming week. "I know a lot of players that are feeling the same way at the moment so looking to hold live spaces next week so we can talk about it - stay tuned for the exact time," he added.

Sinner, who won the 2025 Australian Open in January, will have to serve a three-month ban from February 9 to May 4, four days having already been served under provisional suspension, and will be allowed to return to training from April 13.

His return on May 4 will allow him to participate in the second grand slam of the season at the Roland Garros, the venue for the French Open, which takes place in Paris, France from May 19 to June 8.

