FA Cup: Nistelrooy laments offside decision as United edge Leicester to enter last 16

Manchester, Feb 8 (IANS) Leicester coach Ruud van Nistelrooy was left frustrated after his team’s controversial 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup last 16 on Friday. United’s Harry Maguire netted a dramatic injury-time winner, despite strong claims that he was in an offside position.

Without VAR in the FA Cup, the goal stood, sending United through to the next round and marking their third home win over Leicester this season.

“This (loss) wasn’t necessary,” Van Nistelrooy told broadcasters. “This was half a meter (offside). Then extra time, stay in the game, you never know what happens. We deserved to go into extra time and maybe penalties. Decisions like these at our level are hard to swallow.”

Leicester had taken the lead four minutes before halftime through Bobby De Cordova-Reid. Manuel Ugarte was dispossessed near the touchline, allowing Bilai El Khannouss to send in a low cross that Wilfred Ndidi struck goal-bound, deflecting in off De Cordova-Reid. Leicester went into the break with a deserved 1-0 advantage.

United, under new coach Ruben Amorim, struggled in the first half, playing at a slow tempo and failing to create clear chances. However, the introduction of substitutes Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee in the second half shifted the momentum. Garnacho’s energetic play down the left set up Zirkzee’s equalizer in the 68th minute, with the Dutch forward finishing an easy chance.

Just when the match seemed destined for extra time, Bruno Fernandes launched a long ball into the box, where Maguire headed home the winner in the dying moments. The decision not to call offside ignited protests from Leicester players and staff, but with no VAR, the goal was upheld.

Maguire defended United’s second-half improvement and credited Garnacho’s impact. “(It was a) great finish to the game,” Maguire said.

“The second half we played a lot better. The first half was nowhere near good enough, we played at a slow tempo and we didn’t really get going.

“He (Garnacho) made a big impact. He always does that when he comes off the bench, so credit to him, he’s ready, he’s focused.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.