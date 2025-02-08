Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher & others thank PM Modi for including them in prestigious WAVES advisory board

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently chaired an extensive meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES to position India as a global entertainment hub in the world. Anil Kapoor used social media to thank PM for the initiative.

Taking to his official X (formerly known as X), the 'Animal' actor penned, "It's an honor to be a part of the Advisory Board of WAVES and have the opportunity to contribute to this incredible initiative. We had a very insightful discussions with fellow members and we look forward to working towards making India a global entertainment hub!"

Additionally, Anupam Kher also showed his gratitude for being a part of the prestigious WAVES advisory board. The veteran actor penned on social media, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi

ji for giving me the great opportunity to be on the advisory board of WAVES! It is an amazing initiative. It will positively make India - the global entertainment hub. Listening to your vision and the participation of other distinguished members of the board was a clear indication that India will be the DAVOS of the entertainment and cultural field globally in few years!"

Furthermore, Megastar Chiranjeevi also shared on the micro-blogging site, "Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for this honor. It was indeed a privilege to be part of the Advisory Board for WAVES ( World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit ) and share my two cents along with other esteemed members. I have no doubts that #WAVES, the brainchild of Shri Modi ji will Propel India’s ‘SOFT POWER’ to its deserving heights in the world. Brace for all the Excitement and breaking new grounds very soon!!"

As part of the Waves Summit held between 5 and 9th February, 2025, Prime Minister Modi conducted virtual discussions with actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, and music maestro AR Rahman.

In addition to this, the PM also interacted with bigwigs from the business world, such as Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Mahindra & Mahindra Chairperson Anand Mahindra, along with others.

