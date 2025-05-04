F1: Cadillac unveil team logo ahead of 2026 entry

Miami, May 4 (IANS) Ahead of their highly-anticipated entry as the grid's 11th team from the 2026 season onwards, Cadillac have revealed their team logo and brand that will mark their Formula 1 identity and set them apart from their rivals for the upcoming seasons.

Leaning into their all-American reputation, the team – who are backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors (GM) – held a red carpet event in Miami following Saturday's Sprint and Qualifying to unveil their chosen branding.

With the 2025 season almost a quarter complete, there is plenty of focus on Cadillac and the steps they take ahead of next year's first Grand Prix.

Cadillac have taken on the experienced Graeme Lowdon, who was previously a key part of Manor's journey to F1, as Team Principal and will compete with Ferrari engines until 2029, with GM Performance Power Units LLC. having been officially approved as an F1 power unit supplier by the FIA from then.

Ahead of the launch event, Lowdon had explained the situation regarding their vacant driver positions and claimed although having an American driver would be good for the American side, they will make the decision on merit.

"We've got a fairly good idea, and we've narrowed it down quite a bit.We were effectively kept out of the last round of driver discussions because we didn't have an entry, and were in a slightly unusual position but it also means there is a lot less competitive tension, and we can take a little bit of time.

"Obviously, the number one priority for us is to have something for the driver to drive, and that is where a lot of the management bandwidth is. When it comes to an American driver, everyone would love to see an American driver in an American team with an American engine, but this is also a world championship.

"We have to select everybody on merit, and as we have said before, there is nothing stopping a boy or girl with an American passport from driving for an American Formula 1 team. We'll select them on merit, and if the driver happens to be an American, that is something the fans would really like.

"But we've got to respect the world championship, and if we want to be competitive as we can, we must choose everyone in the team on merit,” said Lowdon to Sky Sports F1.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.