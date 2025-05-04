Kajal Aggarwal Shines at Gokulam Jewllery Store Launch in Hyderabad's Kukatpally

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is quite popular in Tollywood and Bollywood, has launched the maiden store of Gokulam Signature Jewels at Hyderabad's Kukatpally. Gokulam Signature Jewels, known for its fine silver jewellery and rooted in Tenali, has officially opened its first store in Hyderabad. The grand opening took place on May 4, 2025, at KPHB, Kukatpally, opposite Forum Mall. Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who added glamour to the event.

The Team Behind the Brand

The Hyderabad store is promoted by Mr. Pothuri Subba Rao, Ms. Pothuri Lalitha Kumari, and Mr. Babu Rao. Ms. Lalitha Kumari is also the Group Director of the Tenali Double Horse Group, bringing her leadership and business expertise to this new venture.

With a strong reputation for quality craftsmanship and elegance, Gokulam Signature Jewels aims to offer affordable luxury and timeless designs to the people of Hyderabad.

Inspired by Tradition, Designed for Today

The brand name “Gokulam” is inspired by the joyful and festive spirit of Lord Krishna’s village. Each piece of jewellery is designed to reflect that same charm, beauty, and celebration.

As the demand for silver jewellery continues to grow, Gokulam hopes to make designer silver more accessible and appealing to today’s buyers. Their focus on intricate design and modern style has helped elevate silver’s status in the jewellery market.

What’s New at the Hyderabad Store

A key highlight of the new store is NEELA—a special collection of lab-grown diamond jewellery. These ethically sourced, eco-friendly, and affordable diamonds make it easier for women to own beautiful diamond pieces without compromise.

The brand recently teamed up with international cricket star David Warner for a promotional campaign, bringing even more excitement and attention to its offerings.

With its Hyderabad debut, Gokulam Signature Jewels is looking to expand further, continuing to offer elegance, joy, and confidence through its jewellery collections.