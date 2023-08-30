Eyebrows raised over Pinarayi Vijayan's tightened security in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 (IANS) Why does a person touted as the "people's CM" need a tightened safety? is a question doing rounds in Kerala amid news of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moving in unprecedented security cover.

This comes in the wake of addition of 45 security personnel to his existing nearly 50 police personnel team.

When queried, his party leaders dismissed it saying this is not unusual for a person getting Z+ security cover.

Earlier, his cover comprisedaround a dozen vehicles in his motor cavalcade, including an ambulance and few commandos among around 40 police officials.

Meanwhile, this enhanced security has left his rivals irked. Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan and other Congress leaders never miss an opportunity to take pot shots at the chief minister. Terming it "nuisance" for the man on the street, they say the tightened security indicates that he is scared of the people.

A media critic on condition of anonymity said the matter has caught more eyeballs after the demise of two-time Congress chief minister Oomen Chandy who is being remembered for his kindness and easy accessibility.

“Practically everyone who paid tributes to Chandy hailed him for being so approachable even during the seven years of his chief ministership.

Comparisons were drawn between Chandy- the most easily accessible and Vijayan the least accessible,” said the critic.

But eyebrows were raised when Vijayan relied on private security on the Netherlands visit and the people, including his party men, wondered who he was scaredof.

Sudden stepping up of security, to the chief minister who has not met the media since February, has left everybody baffled.

Now all eyes are on the Assembly session, which was suspended owing to the September 5 Puthuppally bypoll necessitated by Chandy's demise.

When the session resumes on September 11, the Opposition is certain to question him on the tightened security as they feel "something is rotten in Denmark".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.