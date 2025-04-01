Ex-captain Charlotte Edwards appointed England women's team head coach

London, April 1 (IANS) Charlotte Edwards has been announced as the new head coach of the England women's team by the England and Wales Cricket Board on Tuesday. Edwards is a former England captain who represented her country over 300 times, winning two World Cups and lifting the Ashes five times across a 20-year playing career.

The 45-year-old, England's all-time leading run-scorer, replaces Jon Lewis, who was sacked in March after the 16-0 Ashes hammering in Australia.

Since retiring from playing in 2017, Edwards has coached across English domestic cricket and global T20 leagues, enjoying success with Southern Vipers in regional cricket, Southern Brave in The Hundred, Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League, and Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League.

“I am so delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England Women’s cricket team, and I cannot wait to take this team forward and drive us to success," Edwards said in a statement.

“It means the world to me to have the three lions on my chest once again. Leading England as captain was my life for 10 years, and I will forever be passionate about this team and our legacy. We have such a talented group of players, and I am excited about working with them and improving them both as individuals and as a team.

“We have the immediate challenge of two home summer series, and then it’s straight into the ICC Women’s World Cup in India this autumn, with a home ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next summer. There’s also the mouth-watering prospect of the first-ever Olympics for women’s cricket in LA 2028. I’m relishing the prospect of winning trophies and taking this team forward.”

ECB Deputy CEO and Managing Director England Women’s Cricket, Clare Connor, said: “When we drew up the criteria for the job, it became apparent very quickly that Charlotte was the outstanding candidate.

“She has the experience, passion, and expertise to lead this team to success. The results she has achieved as a Head Coach in multiple environments, since retiring as one of the greatest ever England players, are a testament to her relentless drive and the standards she sets for those around her.

“She is a proven winner; she has won repeatedly as a player and now as a coach. She possesses a deep knowledge of the game, both in England and across the world, and she understands the importance of creating an environment that is both challenging and supportive.

“We are delighted to be able to appoint her as head coach of the England women’s team and we’re hugely excited for what’s to come,” she said.

Edwards joins the ECB from Hampshire. Her first game as England head coach will be against West Indies at Canterbury on May 21.

Meanwhile, the ECB said that the appointment of a new women's captain "will be announced in due course".

