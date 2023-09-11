Everyone wants Ukraine war to end but on just and durable terms: US Secy of State

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has denied that the joint statement adopted at the recently-concluded G20 leaders summit in New Delhi has not "explicitly" condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine, saying all "stood up very clearly" for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also said that Ukrainians would be open to a negotiated settlement to the conflict but on "just and durable terms" in connection with their sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Well, the leaders here all stood up very clearly, including in the statement, for Ukraine’s sovereignty, for its territorial integrity. I think the statement’s a very strong one. And what I heard in the room as well makes very clear that virtually every member of the G20 – perhaps minus one – is intent on making sure that there is a just and durable end to this Russian aggression. And leader after leader in the room made clear that, for the rest of the world too, the consequences of what Russia has done are having a terrible, terrible impact..," he said in an interview to ABC before leaving New Delhi, as per the US State Department.

Blinken, who was in Kiev before flying to India, said that he found both "President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and every Ukrainian that I met – whether it was folks in the government or whether it was many other Ukrainians that we had a chance to engage with over the course of two days – incredibly resilient, incredibly courageous, incredibly resolute".

"And ultimately, that’s really what’s at the heart of this and the reason that I remain very confident in Ukraine’s ultimate success, which is that they’re fighting for their country, for their future, for their freedom..," he said

"Now, where exactly this settles, where lines are drawn, that is going to be up to Ukrainians. But I’ve found a strong determination to continue to work to get their territory back that’s been seized by Russia," he said.

Asked if the Ukrainians were ready to negotiate, the US Secretary of State said that "it takes two to tango".

"And thus far, we see no indication that (Russian President) Vladimir Putin has any interest in meaningful diplomacy. If he does, I think the Ukrainians will be the first to engage, and we’ll be right behind them. Everyone wants this war to end, but it has to end on just terms and on durable terms that reflect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," he stressed.

