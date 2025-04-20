Every masterpiece has a copy, stick to the original: RCB, Kohli mock Punjab after win in reverse fixture

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) avenged their home loss with a commanding seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Sunday.

After the Punjab Kings had emerged victorious in their previous outing, their social media handle had posted a video recreating Virat Kohli's dance from a previous ad campaign. After the win, Kohli mocked Shreyas Iyer with an aggressive winning celebration in front of him before RCB's social media took over.

RCB posted a couple of posts on their social media profiles to mock their opponents. In one such post, RCB posted a video of Kohli with other artists grooving with a caption, "Every masterpiece has a copy. Stick to the original. Enjoy."

In another post, RCB wrote, "If you can give it, you gotta take it back as well."

The social media game was on point from RCB after their home drubbing against Punjab at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Kohli scored 71 not out in 54 balls including seven fours and a six while Devdutt Padikkal scored quick-fire 35-ball 61 laced with four sixes and five fours. The duo was involved in a crucial 103-run partnership for the second wicket to set up a big win for the side.

Kohli was named Player of the Match for his match-winning contribution to the game.

Earlier, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma bagged two scalps each to restrict Punjab to 157/6 in 20 overs.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar credited his bowlers for their spirited show along with Kohli and Padikkal who made the chase look easy.

"Credit goes to the bowlers. Dev and Kohli, the way they executed their plans. The bowlers chipped in at different stages, the way they executed their plans, it was beautiful. Had to bowl tight lines as the wicket was a little slow. That was the message to all the bowlers," he said in the post-match presentation.

"We had a chat last night about our fielding. Everyone put in their efforts and that was beautiful. I want to win a toss there (Chinnaswamy). We will try to play good cricket at our home ground, we will try to rectify our mistakes there," Patidar added.

With 10 points in eight games, RCB have climbed to the third spot in the points table and will next take on Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on April 24.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.