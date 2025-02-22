Everton are not safe from relegation yet, says Moyes ahead of clash with Man Utd

Liverpool, Feb 22 (IANS) Everton head coach David Moyes, ahead of his side’s clash against Manchester United at Goodison Park on Saturday, believes his players are playing more confident which has led to them rising the Premier League table.

Moyes was reappointed as Everton's head coach after the sacking of Sean Dyche as the club was deep in relegation battle. Under the tutelage of former Manchester United head coach, Everton has now climbed to 14th place in the table and are 13 points safe from relegation.

“I don't think there's been a huge secret. It is just the players playing with more confidence. They've got a bit more confidence - winning gives you that great feeling. We have started to create a few more chances. I didn't want to be the manager who took Everton down and that's the pressure as a manager. We are not safe yet. But the results we've had have been great,” said Moyes to TNT Sports ahead of kick-off.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made one change to his side from their last game out. Having missed last weekend's narrow defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, midfielder Manuel Ugarte comes straight back into the starting XI, with Alejandro Garnacho dropping to the bench.

The Portuguese coach had earlier faced Everton in just his second game in charge of the Red Devils, a game his side won 4-0, but Amorim remained adamant that the game on Saturday would be ‘completely different’ from their earlier clash.

“It is completely different. I remember the game, it was the second game [Amorim took charge of in the Premier League]. We had a bit of luck in the game. We have to be better, compared to that game it's a different team. We want to win and we want to play,” said Amorim.

