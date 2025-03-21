European Policy Centre explores future of EU-India ties post European Commission visit

Brussels, March 21 (IANS) The​ growing relationship between India and the European Union (EU), strategic partners since 2004, was discussed extensively during a dialogue titled 'EU-India Relations: What next after the European Commission's historic visit to India' organised by Brussels-based European Policy Centre while exploring the future of India-European Union ties post European Commission visit to India.

At the well-attended policy dialogue, Ambassador of India to the EU Saurabh Kumar highlighted the strategic context of the EU Commission's visit, interactions at the leadership level, key outcomes, and future direction of relations.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners visited India from February 27 to February 28. This was the first-ever visit of the EU College of Commissioners together to India.

"Historic moment for EU-India relations. Amid geopolitical instability, the world's two largest democracies unite to safeguard multilateralism. Pushing forward with talks on economic integration, youth mobility, security, and green and tech innovation," Sandro Gozi, Member of the European Parliament who participated in the discussions, posted on X after the event.

The EU and India reinforced strategic ties during the landmark visit of the European Commission delegation to India, last month.

Von der Leyen emphasised stronger EU-India ties in an increasingly complex world, stressing that both sides' interests coincide more often than not.

During the Commission's visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the European Commission affirmed that the EU-India Strategic Partnership has delivered strong benefits for their peoples and the larger global good. They committed to raise this partnership to a higher-level, building upon 20 years of India-EU Strategic Partnership and over 30 years of India-EC Cooperation Agreement.

The leaders agreed that shared values and principles including democracy, the rule of law, and the rules-based international order in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter make India and the EU like-minded and trusted partners.

They also stressed the importance of intensifying cooperation between India and Europe in trade and de-risking of supply chains, investment, emerging critical technologies, innovation, talent, digital and green industrial transition, space and geospatial sectors, defence and people-to-people contacts.

"India and Europe share a strong partnership built on shared values, innovation and sustainability. Our close collaboration is shaping a better future for our planet. Together, we will work towards a prosperous world," PM Modi had posted on X after the meeting with the delegation of the European Commission.

