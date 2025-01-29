Europa League: Different aims for Athletic Club, Real Sociedad in final group game

Madrid (Spain), Jan 29 (IANS) Spanish clubs Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad head into their final group-stage matches of the Europa League on Thursday with slightly different objectives. Athletic host Czech side Viktoria Plzen at San Mames, currently third in the 36-team group. The Basque side only needs a draw to ensure a top-eight finish and avoid the February play-off round.

Even a defeat could still see Athletic remain in the top eight, depending on Galatasaray and Bodo/Glint - ninth and tenth at present - not winning their respective matches, reports Xinhua. Athletic enter the match after a 4-1 European loss to Besiktas - arguably their worst display of the season - and a frustrating 0-0 draw at home against Leganes, despite registering 29 shots.

Coach Ernesto Valverde remains without influential midfielder Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta, while Oihan Sancet could start after returning from an ankle injury as a second-half substitute in the Leganes match. Plzen could pose a tough challenge, travelling to Bilbao with three wins in the last four Europa League outings and knowing a victory might propel it into the top eight.

Real Sociedad, meanwhile, face Greek outfit PAOK Salonika at home in a trickier situation, with both teams on 10 points. Though it is unlikely either side will drop out of the top 24 or fail to earn a playoff berth, a defeat carries a slim risk of elimination.

The San Sebastian team endured a tough week after a 3-1 away loss to Lazio and a 3-0 defeat at home to Getafe over the weekend. The fans voiced their displeasure with a tepid display that saw forward Take Kubo openly criticising the performance.

Coach Imanol Alguacil seeks a reaction, but with a draw likely enough for both teams, a stalemate could be the most probable outcome.

