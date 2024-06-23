Euro 2024: Tielemans, De Bruyne power Belgium to 2-0 win over Romania

Cologne (Germany), June 23 (IANS) Youri Tielemans and skipper Kevin De Bruyne helped Belgium beat Romania 2-0 in the Euro 2024 Group E match late on Saturday night.

After Belgium's win, all four teams in Group E sit on three points.

Belgium began in an emphatic fashion by scoring within two minutes in Cologne. In a frenetic start, the ball broke for Romelu Lukaku and when he received it back from Jeremy Doku, he teed up Tielemans to rifle low and hard past Florin Nita at 73 seconds, the third fastest goal in EURO history, tournament reports.

Romania responded straight away, Radu Dragusin climbing highest to force a fine save from Koen Casteels. Doku and Lukaku continued to combine as the latter turned but saw his shot deflected wide.

A typically driving run from De Bruyne then gave Dodi Lukebakio the chance to test Nita, the keeper saving at full stretch before batting away another Doku shot.

Romania remained determined, finishing the half strong and pressing forward after the break. Valentin Mihaila nearly scored but missed the target. De Bruyne, increasingly influential, combined frequently with Lukaku and came close twice. Casteels saved Belgium by denying Dennis Man when he broke through.

It proved to be a huge save and the keeper then turned provider by clearing long, with De Bruyne anticipating a slight flick-on and stretching out to guide in the second. Romania continued to push but Belgium saw out the final moments to get their campaign up and running.

"After the first game, I wasn't concerned. I don't think we played badly per se. Obviously, we made some mistakes but we created chances, even if we couldn't find the back of the net. We played well during the game and I think we deserved the win, so I'm happy. What's important is that we're creating chances and those situations," said Belgium captain De Bruyne.

