Esha Deol savors some yummy Pani Puri during Holi celebration

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Esha Deol relished some yummy Panu Puri during her Holi celebration. The 'Dhoom' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself savoring the taste of some delicious Pani Puri during a Holi party.

Esha looked breezy in a white top, along with baggy blue denim. She tied those long hair in two braids.

"Don’t worry be happy play Holi & eat pani puri...Happy Holi everyone", she captioned the clip.

Reacting to the post, veteran actor and Esha's father Dharmendra commented, "Love you darling baby, enjoy GOL GUPPA."

Work-wise, Esha has been roped in for Vikram Bhatt's next "Tumko Meri Kasam".

Back in January this year, the team announced the completion of the shoot with a special social media post. Anupam Kher took to his IG and dropped a funny video.

The veteran actor posted a clip where he was seen styling Esha's hair, while the latter says, "Ek to main itni Khubsurat, upar se meri Haasi. (I am so beautiful and on top of that God has gifted me with such beautiful laughter)", followed by a high-pitch laugh. She added "Oh God! Itni sundar hasti hu main (Oh God! My laugh is so beautiful)"

Anupam Kher captioned the post, "It is a wrap for us for #VikramBhatts #TumkoMeriKasam. Had to make this crazy reel with #EshaDeol. What an amazing journey this has been. Till we meet again my dearest. Will miss you and your laughter!! #LoveAndLaughter."

Along with Anupam Kher and Esha, "Tumko Meri Kasam" will also star Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh in crucial roles.

In addition to this, Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney have also been roped in as the supporting cast.

"Tumko Meri Kasam" is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.