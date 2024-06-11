Equity investors realised Rs 50,000 crore in profit in last 4 years: Zerodha CEO

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Equity investors at online stock brokerage firm Zerodha have realised Rs 50,000 crore in profit in the last four years or so, while a whopping Rs 1 lakh crore worth of money is left unrealised on the platform, its Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said on Tuesday.

“Equity investors @zerodhaonline have realised a profit of Rs 50,000 crore over the last 4+ years and are sitting on unrealised profits of Rs 1,00,000 crore on an assets under management (AUM) of Rs 4,50,000 crore.

“By the way, most of the AUM was added in the last four years,” he announced.

On the Lok Sabha election results day, more than Rs 8,000 crore in funds was added on Zerodha's Kite app.

Last week, Kamath hailed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for making the markets safer and investor-friendly.

The market watch dog’s latest regulation is around the direct payout of securities to investor demat accounts upon purchase.

Since 2019, SEBI has brought in several changes to the market, according to Zerodha CEO.

Zerodha now allows investors to instantly withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh daily between 9 A.M. and 4 P.M. at no additional cost.

