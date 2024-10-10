Equip students with contemporary skills, Punjab Governor tells Vice-Chancellors

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (IANS) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday inaugurated the two-day Vice-Chancellors' conference on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 here.

In his inaugural address, the Governor stressed the importance of a balanced educational framework that honours India's rich cultural heritage while equipping students with contemporary skills.

"Education must create harmony between our time-honored traditions and today's technological advancements," he said, highlighting how this approach fosters well-rounded individuals grounded in both cultural values and modern competencies.

The Governor commended Punjab's education system, noting its high standards and progress compared to some other states.

He emphasised that NEP 2020 "offers a valuable framework to further enhance educational outcomes, encouraging institutions to integrate talent recognition, language inclusivity, and rigorous teacher selection into their approach".

"Punjab must continue its education leadership by supporting a system that celebrates individual talents, bridges language gaps, and ensures institutional growth," the Governor said.

A key focus was on implementing NEP's talent-based learning approach to support each student’s unique strengths.

"Education must nurture students’ individual abilities, allowing them to excel in areas where they show potential," he said, urging educational institutions to create personalized learning pathways.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of regional language inclusion in university curricula, easing transitions for students moving from regional-language schools to higher education.

"Integrating regional languages into our syllabi will empower students to thrive in higher education without facing language barriers," he said, stressing the need for an inclusive academic environment.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains shared Punjab's progress in educational reforms, noting improved infrastructure facilities, enhanced teacher training, and rising student achievements as aligning with NEP objectives.

He stressed upon the need to focus on research and employment-based education with 100 per cent placement targets.

Prof Ved Prakash, former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), spoke on the internationalisation of higher education, emphasising the need for global partnerships and robust research to improve Indian institutions.

Prof Ganesan Kannabiran, Director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), delivered a session on recent advancements in NAAC accreditation, underscoring transparency and digital innovation in the process.

After the inaugural session, a round-table discussion was held with experts and Vice-Chancellors and Directors of all public and private universities and institutes across Punjab.

