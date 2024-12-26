Equestrian: Inaara, Freya, Hussain win gold in team events at National Championships

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Inaara Mehta Luthria, Freya Thakkar, and Hayden Hussain from Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) clinched the gold at the National Equestrian Championships (NEC), in various team event categories held in New Delhi. The NEC is a prestigious platform for young riders from across the country.

Inaara’s performance stood out as she executed flawless rounds, earning praise from judges and spectators. This remarkable achievement not only highlights Inaara’s exceptional talent and dedication but also underscores ARC’s commitment to nurturing young equestrian athletes.

Competing in the Dressage Team, Sub Junior category, Inaara delivered an outstanding performance, scoring an impressive 78.63%, while riding on Secks Richtige, followed by her teammates Ananya on Knock Out scoring 73.35%, Subh on Furstentanz scoring 74.20% and Pranav on Fame of Viberty KG scoring 68.78%, making an average score of the team 226.18% and winning the gold. The average score of the team who finished 2nd was 210.24% and the 3rd was 206.26%.

In Show Jumping Team (1m), while riding on Cuba, Hayden got 4 penalties in 1st round and managed to clear the 2nd round and win the gold. Freya got eliminated in the 1st round but managed to clear the 2nd round with no penalties, making a perfect spot in the tabletop.

After the win Inaara, 13, said, "I’m proud of how far I’ve come in my riding career. This win is a reward for my hard work and year-long preparation. I hope to keep ascending from here. ARC provides a great place for my practice and preparation without which I would simply not be able to reach where I did as it is my base and home to my horses. It has world-class facilities which have thoroughly aided me through my journey."

Adding to it she said, “I would like to thank my supportive parents who travelled with me and have been there through every step of my journey and my coaches, Hriday Cheddha and Bobin Tschering.”

Hayden (14) said, “Winning the team gold at NEC was an incredible and exhilarating experience, and I couldn’t have achieved it without the unwavering support of so many people. The Amateur Riders’ Club has played a pivotal role in my journey, and I am proud to continue training with them. A special thanks to Bob Sir for his constant guidance and dedication to my growth as a rider.”

Continuing to it, she said, “I am also deeply grateful to Imtiaz Sir. His expertise and encouragement, along with the support of his team, made all the difference. When my original horse, Winston, was declared unable to compete, Imtiaz Sir helped me find Cuba, and together we overcame the challenge. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to my success, especially my amazing team.”

