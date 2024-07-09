Why is SRK missing from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities?

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities: Bollywood A-listers continue to grace the pre-wedding festivities. The Ambani family’s palatial residence, Antilia bathed in yellow for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s haldi ceremony on Monday. Several Bollywood celebs were spotted at the haldi event.

Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Manushi Chhillar were seen enjoying the ceremony. Later, Salman Khan arrived at the function. He was seen wearing a black kurta but soon changed into a yellow kurta for the occasion. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to exchange their wedding vows on July 12, Friday.

However, one well known face from the showbiz world was missing in these pre-wedding festivities – Shah Rukh Khan. SRK’s family attended pre-wedding celebrations held at Jamnagar and Italy.

SRK is currently not in the country. A photo of Pathan actor and his daughter Suhana Khan is going viral on social media. The photo is reportedly taken at a high-end cafe in New York. It is speculated the actor and his family would return to Mumbai to attend Ambanis’ family wedding later this week.

