Wedding Bells: Akhil Akkineni Ties Knot With Zainab Ravdjee in Traditional Ceremony

Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony held at 3 AM today, June 6, 2025. Several Film Industry personalities and close aides of the bride and groom families participated in this private affair. The wedding took place at Nagarjuna Akkineni’s residence in Jubilee Hills.

Among those who attended the ceremony were Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, director Prashanth Neel, and several others.

A grand reception is scheduled for Sunday, June 8, at Annapurna Studios. The event is expected to be attended by top Tollywood stars, leading political figures, and prominent industrialists. The Akkineni family is planning the Sunday reception on a lavish scale.