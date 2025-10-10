Watch Funky Teaser: Vishwak Sen, Kayadu Lohar Shine in Anudeep KV’s Quirky Fun Fest

The teaser of Funky is out — and it’s an absolute treat for movie lovers! Directed by KV Anudeep, of Jathi Ratnalu fame, the teaser perfectly captures his signature brand of entertainment, with humour, colour, and madness cranked up several notches higher this time.

Vishwak Sen looks confident and refreshingly charming, while Kayadu Lohar dazzles with her stunning screen presence. Their chemistry feels fresh, vibrant, and full of spark. Vishwak takes on the role of a film director in this outing, and from the looks of it, he’s having a blast playing it.

Bheems Ceciroleo’s music is another big highlight — his background score instantly grabs attention and elevates every scene. The teaser’s rhythm and energy are infectious, leaving you wanting to rewatch it immediately.

As expected, Anudeep KV’s trademark comedy, quick wit, and quirky storytelling are all over the teaser. After Jathi Ratnalu, he seems ready to deliver another riot of laughter and fun, with a bigger and crazier narrative this time around.

Naveen Nooli’s crisp editing keeps the teaser sharp and snappy, while Anudeep KV and Mohan Sato’s writing ensures a perfect blend of humour and heart. Suresh Sarangam’s vibrant visuals complement the film’s funky tone beautifully, adding colour, depth, and visual zest.

Backed by top producers Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the prestigious banners Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, Funky carries strong credibility and rich production values. With such a powerhouse team, expectations are naturally sky-high.

Overall, the Funky teaser promises a full-on entertainer — quirky, colourful, and refreshingly fun. With its lively lead pair, sharp humour, and stylish presentation, Funky is shaping up to be one of the most awaited comedies on the horizon.

Watch Funky Teaser Here