War 2 Trailer: NTR vs Hrithik Roshan in High-Octane Patriotic Showdown

The highly anticipated theatrical trailer of War 2, starring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, was unveiled this morning, creating a storm among action cinema fans. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film promises an adrenaline-fueled ride, much like its 2019 predecessor. Kiara Advani joins the franchise as the leading lady, with Ashutosh Rana reprising his role from War and Pathaan.

The trailer opens with Hrithik Roshan’s voiceover as Major Kabir, reaffirming his commitment to serve India from the shadows. Soon after, Jr NTR’s character is introduced, declaring that he has transformed himself into a weapon that knows only two choices—to kill or to die—for the country. The intense ideological clash between these two fierce patriots sets the stage for what appears to be a gripping narrative.

Unlike the relatively limited role played by Vaani Kapoor in the first film, Kiara Advani seems to have a substantial and action-packed presence in War 2. The trailer showcases her performing high-intensity stunts, hinting at a well-rounded character.

Visually, the trailer is a spectacle—boasting slick cinematography, top-notch production values, and a pulsating background score that elevates the mood. The face-offs, stunts, and emotional stakes all contribute to making it a visual treat.

While the film is expected to do big numbers across India, it will be interesting to see how the Telugu dubbed version fares. Apart from NTR and Kiara, most of the cast, including Hrithik, doesn’t enjoy wide popularity in the Telugu states. Hrithik's only notable hit in Telugu remains Krrish (2006). That said, Jr NTR’s strong fan base and apparent central role in the narrative could significantly boost the film’s prospects in the South.

Contrary to speculation, the trailer confirms that NTR has a pivotal role, appearing on par with Hrithik Roshan in terms of screen presence and impact—an advantage that could help War 2 soar in multiple markets.

Backed by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, War 2 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, just ahead of Independence Day weekend.