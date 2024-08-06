Vijay's Dance Moves Reignite Keerthy Suresh Troll Fest

Recently, Keerthy Suresh opined that Tamil superstar Vijay is a better dancer than Megastar Chiranjeevi. Netizens from the Telugu States trolled her incessantly for a couple of days.

Just when everyone started forgetting her interview, a song from The Greatest Of All Time (Vijay's upcoming movie) was unveiled the other day. And the lyrical video of the song shows Vijay dancing with abandon. The dance choreography is random and ineffective. The dance move has been the butt of ridicule for the past few days.

On cue, trolls are back to remind Keerthy Suresh that her preference for Vijay over Chiranjeevi is laughable.