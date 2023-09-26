Vijay Deverakonda, Dil Raju To Announce A New Movie 

Looks like Vijay Deverakonda's stars are not working in his favour. He has had a string of flops, right from Dear Comrade to the recent release Kushi. Vijay has been entertaining the viewers with his acting chops but the selection of his script has been disappointing.

The latest news we hear is that Vijay Deverakonda has okayed a movie with producer Dil Raju. They are going to make an official announcement today. This is the second movie of Deverakonda with Dil Raju's production house. Further details are awaited.

Deverakonda was last seen in Kushi. The film will soon make its digital premieres on Netflix from October 1, 2023. Kushi was directed by Shiva Nirvana.