Video: Prabhas's Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD is Absolute Stunner

After a thrilling teaser of the futuristic vehicle ‘Bujji’, the fifth and final hero of the upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the film's creators officially introduced ‘Bujji’ at a spectacular event in Hyderabad on May 22, 2024. This life-size futuristic vehicle is Prabhas's character Bhairava’s best friend in the movie. At the grand event, Prabhas showcased a special glimpse of ‘Bujji’ in a video titled ‘Introducing Bujji’, highlighting moments from their mission together in the film. In the video, Prabhas affectionately says, ‘Love You, Bujji’.

As ‘Bujji’s’ mind and body came together, Prabhas made a dramatic entrance by driving through a large wall with ‘Bujji’. He revealed his trusted friend in an unforgettable way, showing their strong bond. The event displayed the deep connection between Prabhas’s character Bhairava and the intelligent vehicle, which is key to the film.

The event was attended by nearly twenty thousand people, including the filmmakers, media, and fans in Hyderabad. Director Nag Ashwin, producers C. Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt Chalasani, and Priyanka Dutt Chalasani, along with Prabhas, were present. This grand launch is a major moment in the promotional campaign for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Unlike usual promotions saved for release week, the makers started their campaign with the exciting launch of ‘Bujji’.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ features a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi film set in the future will be released on June 27, 2024.