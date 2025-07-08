Venkatesh Confirms Multi-Starrer with Balakrishna!

Multi-starrer films have long been a major hit in Telugu cinema, with audiences eagerly awaiting their releases. Iconic films like Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, F2, Gopala Gopala, and Oopiri have proven the immense box-office success that such collaborations can bring.

In a much-awaited update, Venkatesh has confirmed that he will be sharing screen space with none other than Balakrishna in an upcoming movie. This exciting project will be a two-hero venture, ensuring fans a treat with this powerhouse combination. The movie, slated for a future release, promises to be a grand affair, with Venkatesh and Balakrishna teaming up for the first time in recent years.

Currently, Balakrishna is busy shooting for Akhanda 2 under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. Meanwhile, Venkatesh has plans to collaborate with renowned director Trivikram Srinivas for his next film. Additionally, the actor is set to make a special appearance in the much-anticipated Chiranjeevi-Anil Ravipudi movie.

Fans can also look forward to Venkatesh's role in the highly anticipated Drishyam 3, another exciting project that’s sure to keep his fans thrilled. With a packed lineup of films, Venkatesh is undoubtedly gearing up for a busy and exciting time in the coming months.