Uorfi Javed Lips Surgery: New Look, Dissolving Process, and All About Fillers!

Instagram influencer, Reality TV and social media star Uorfi Javed, who recently won The Traitors India season 1, shared a video recently where she talked about the reality of cosmetic surgeries like lip fillers. The video is going immensely viral on Instagram, and there have been positive reactions flowing Uorfi's way for sharing the grim reality in the bravest fashion.

Now, getting into the details, Uorfi shared that she was getting her lip fillers dissolved and also lashed out at these fancy skin clinics and how they knew nothing about cosmetic procedures and were only there to make money out of people.

Uorfi Javed Lip Fillers Video: Everything You Need to Know

Uorfi also revealed that getting your lip fillers dissolved is a painful process and suggested people go consult a good doctor for such procedures. Uorfi has always been honest about her journey and revealed that she had done multiple lip filler surgeries before. Known for her quirky fashion ideas, Uorfi is also known for her brutal honesty when it comes to what she wants to achieve in the entertainment and fashion industries.

The video shows that Uorfi Javed was in a lot of pain. So, what exactly are lip fillers, and why do some people tend to dissolve them? Let's find out. Usually, lip fillers are a sought-after beauty trend for enhancing lip volume and shape. If a person doesn't like the way their lips look after the procedure is done, they tend to dissolve them.

Some people will struggle and experience pain during the dissolution process, despite the fact that it is generally painless. This procedure can correct lumps, fix asymmetry, or even undo an appearance you are not satisfied with.

Typically, a physician injects a specific enzyme called hyaluronidase into the lips. The enzyme degrades hyaluronic acid and allows the body to absorb it. Individuals often experience bruising and swelling after the dissolving process. The effects can last anywhere between a few days and a week.

Sometimes, the lips can also look large post-dissolving. It will take time for people to see results of the procedure. Despite the expected discomfort, most people can resume their normal lives with minimal pain.

However, certain side effects require immediate attention from a doctor after the dissolving process is complete. They include: