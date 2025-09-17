TSITP Season 3: The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Finale Recap

In the latest episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly begins to settle into life in Paris after a challenging start. She convinces Taylor to join her for New Year's Eve celebrations, decides to extend her stay in the city for a full year, and sparks a romance with Benito, charmingly nicknamed the "sexy Latino Chalamet."

Back in the U.S., relationships are slowly finding balance. Belly reconnects with both Jeremiah and Conrad, while Conrad reaches out through heartfelt letters, trying to win her affection once more. The siblings, Jeremiah and Conrad, also come together to commemorate the fifth anniversary of Susannah's passing. Fans are left wondering: will Conrad succeed in winning Belly back, or has her heart moved on?

When Will the Next TSITP Episode Release?

Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is being released on a weekly basis via Amazon Prime Video, instead of a full-season drop. The first two episodes premiered on July 16, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday.

Episode 11 (Season Finale): September 17 at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET

Although the exact length of the finale is not confirmed, previous episodes have typically run about an hour, suggesting the finale may follow a similar duration or be slightly longer.

How to Watch Season 3 of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

All new episodes of Season 3 are available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers can also catch up on Seasons 1 and 2 on the same platform.

Amazon Prime Subscription Rates:

Standard Membership: $14.99/month or $139/year

Student Membership: $7.49/month or $69/year

With the season finale approaching, fans can expect an emotional conclusion as Belly navigates love, friendship, and life abroad.