Tollywood's Charan Tej to make pan-Indian movie with Kajol Devgn

Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati is set to make his Bollywood directorial debut with an ambitious high-budget action thriller. The film boasts an impressive star cast including Kajol Devgn, Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sen Gupta, and Aditya Seal among others. The project is further enhanced by top-tier technicians, featuring Shahrukh Khan’s "Jawan" Director of Photography GK Vishnu, "Animal" music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, and "Pushpa 2" editor Navin Nooli.

This film marks a significant collaboration, bringing Kajol and Prabhudeva together after 27 years, generating much excitement among fans. Watching Naseeruddin Shah and Kajol together was never seen on the Indian screen before. The movie's first schedule has been successfully completed, and the team is gearing up to release the teaser soon.

Adding to the film's prestige, the screenplay is penned by Niranjan Iyengar, Jessica Khurana known for his work on "My Name is Khan" and "Wake Up Sid". The visual aesthetics will be crafted by production designer Saahi Suresh, ensuring the film's look is as compelling as its story.

The venture follows the recent success of South Indian directors in Bollywood, with Atlee’s "Jawan" and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s "Animal" both becoming blockbusters. Charan Tej Uppalapati’s debut in Hindi cinema aims to continue this trend, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

While further details of the project are awaited, the combination of a stellar cast and top-notch technical crew has already created a buzz, making it one of the most anticipated releases. Stay tuned for official updates on this exciting project.