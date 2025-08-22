Tollywood Strike Ends After 18 Days with 22.5% Wage Hike

The 18-day-long film workers’ strike has come to an end. Talks were successfully concluded with the intervention of the Telangana government.

Discussions were held by the Additional Commissioner of the Labour Department with producers and federation leaders, leading to an agreement.

Key points of the settlement:

Workers earning below ₹2,000 will receive a 22.5% salary increase over the next three years.

Workers earning between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 will get a 17.5% salary increase over three years.

Federation leaders agreed to producers’ demand for 9 am to 9 pm call sheets.

Producers also agreed to raise wages for dancers, fighters, and technicians.

For big-budget films, Sundays will count as 1.5 call sheets.

For small films, the second and fourth Sundays will be 1.5 call sheets, while the remaining Sundays will be single call sheets.

Film shootings will resume from today.

However, some workers have expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the talks.