Tillu Square Joins The Rs 100 Crore club!

Young actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda is on a high because of the successful run of his latest film, Tillu Square, at the box office.

The film has set the cash registers ringing ever since it opened in theatres on March 29, 2024. The film is running to packed theatres.

Tillu Square has joined the Rs 78 crore at the worldwide box office. It is a profitable venture for all distributors. The film is expected to join Rs 100 cr club in a couple of days from now.

The film is directed by Malik Ram. Anupama Parameswaran is seen as the leading lady in the film.

Siddhu has plans to make Tillu Cube. It will be a superhero comedy entertainer. The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments.