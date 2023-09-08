thurum khanlu movie review

Stars: Shreeram Nimmala, Devaraj Palamur, Avinash Chaudhary, Aishwarya Ullingala, Puli Seetha, Vijaya, Sriyanka etc.

Written-Directed by: N Siva Kalyan

Producer: MD Asif Johnny

Editor: Nageswara Reddy Bontala

Cinematographer: Ambati Charan

Music Director: Vinod Panjan, Akhilesh Gogu

Special Effects: Venkata Srikanth

Mixing: Santosh Kumar

Production Head: Rajinikanth, Shiva Nagireddy Palli

Executive Producer: Devaraj Palamur

Co-Producer: K. Kalyan Rao

Release Date: 08/09/2023

Thurum Khanlu, promoted by Bollywood actor and serial humanitarian Sonu Sood at the film's pre-release event, has been done by newcomers. Both those in front of the camera and those behind it are new. Let's find out more about the movie in our review:

Story:

The story takes place in a town called Tupakula Gudem. Shankar (Nimmala Sriram) is a youth leader. He wants to marry his 'maradalu' Lalitha (Aishwarya Ullingala) during the Covid-19 pandemic. Viraj Brahmam (Devaraj Palamur), who is a software engineer, is unmarried. He is mouthy to the core. When he arrives in the village from a city, he becomes an alcoholic. He also wants to get married.

Vishnu (Avinash Choudhary) breaks up with his girlfriend Padma while in college. At the same time, the town entered the lockdown phase during the coronavirus pandemic. Shankar's wedding gets canceled at that time. Swapna helps in uniting Padma and Vishnu. Around the same time, Brahmam wants to have an affair with Bharati (Vijaya).

The rest of the story is about how the different threads are tied together. Why did Shankar's marriage get cancelled? Who is the reason behind that? Did Vishnu and Padma finally meet? How far did Brahma and Bharti go? What is the relationship between these three characters? You have to watch the movie to know that.

Analysis:

The rustic feel of the movie is strong. A song based in Telangana is authentic. The story starts with Shankar's wedding festivities and the sense of rush around it. The story runs in parallel with the introduction of the first three heroes. The narration is natural. It feels like watching a story happening in our town.

The movie reminds us of the days when lockdown was imposed in 2020. The audience will laugh their hearts out with the dialogue throughout. Shankar and Brahmam are like Tom and Jerry. The movie is 133 minutes long and is full of laughs from start to finish. The first half goes on in a smooth manner.

The second half slows down a bit and continues with the same force. The interval scene is very exciting and is filled with content. And the climax offers paisaa vasool entertainment.

Performances:

Even though all the actors are newcomers, they deliver decent to good performances. Sriram Nimmala, who played the role of Shankar in the movie, rises to the occasion. 'Jabardasth' Aishwarya is good-looking and also acts well. Devaraj Palamur lives up to the role. He did it so naturally.

Bharati entertained for the time she was present. Avinash Chaudhary as Vishnu has done well. Wherever the dialogues are emotional, they seem well-intended.

Technical Departments:

Director N Siva Kalyan is a newcomer but the way he has treated the story, he comes across as an experienced filmmaker. He has managed to make the story fun-oriented throughout.

A major strength of the film is the background music. The songs are apt and play out according to the situation. The background music was very helpful in taking certain scenes to the next level. When it comes to editing, Nageshwar Reddy Bonthala could have handled the second half in a better way.

Cinematographer Ambati Charan Palle has proved his mettle by showing the story the way it should be shown. Finally, MD Asif Jani Turum Khan, who produced the film, ensured rich production values.

Pluses:

Performances.

Storyline.

Technical elements.

Minuses:

Some draggy portions.

Verdict: Thurum Khanlu is a decent entertainer.