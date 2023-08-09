‘Nachinavadu,’ directed by Laxman Chinna and produced by Aenuganti Film Zone, stars Laxman Chinna and Kavya Ramesh as the lead pair. The film is produced jointly by the actor-director in association with Venkata Ratnam. The rom-com's lovely trailer has already amassed two million views. The song ‘Naa Manasu Ninnu Chera’, which was released recently, has been embraced by music lovers. 'Yedha Pongenaa', which was unveiled on Aditya Music in April, found a place on the Top Indian Song of the Week list.

And now, a touching melody song from 'Nachinavadu' is out. Titled 'Thode Nuvvandaka', the Mejjo Josseph musical has been sung with intensity and nuance by the talented singer Sayanora Philip. Harshavardhan Reddy's lyrics evoke a feeling of poignancy.

The song has been released by Amala Akkineni, who appreciated the director and composer. She liked the lyrics and wished the team all the best.

The makers extended their sincere thanks to Amala for supporting the movie by releasing the song. "We are glad that the emotional melody has been released by her. 'Nachinavadu' is a love story where a woman's self-respect forms the essence of the story. Humour is a major ingredient. Youngsters are surely going to love the film," the makers said.

The film will be released in theatres on August 24.