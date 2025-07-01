The release trailer of Thammudu, starring Nithiin, was unveiled at a grand launch event yesterday — and it’s both visually stunning and emotionally powerful. Directed by Sriram Venu, the trailer offers a gripping glimpse into Jay’s emotional journey. The story revolves around a promise he made to his sister Jhansi. Nithiin delivers a moving performance, portraying both emotional pain and fierce determination with ease.

Each frame reflects his deep commitment to the role. The film explores Jay’s past and his close bond with his sister, as he battles not just for survival but to protect an entire village from a deadly threat. The trailer’s strong emotional depth, mixed with thrilling action, has created high expectations for the film.

Cinematographer KV Guhan captures breathtaking visuals, while Ajaneesh Loknath’s background score adds intensity to every scene.

Saurabh Sachdev, known for his role in Animal, makes a strong impact as the menacing villain. Female leads Sapthami Gowda, Varsha Bollamma, and Swasika also leave a mark with powerful action sequences, suggesting they have significant roles in the story. The world of Ambara Godugu shown in the trailer is mysterious and leaves audiences curious.

Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, with top-notch production quality, Thammudu promises to be an emotional rollercoaster filled with action, heart, and sacrifice. The film is produced by leading producers Dil Raju and Shirish.