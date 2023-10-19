Thalapathy Vijay's LEO Twitter Review
Thalapathy Vijay's LEO is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has hit the theatres on October 19, 2023. Directed by the talented Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is poised to shatter existing box office records.
It seems that audiences are primed for another spectacular visual experience, but early reviews for LEO have generated a mixed response.
Let's take a look at what viewers have to say about the film:
#LeoDisaster Trending 🔥#Leo #LeoFilm pic.twitter.com/sBcpRGERBr
— Charan Thala 👑🔥 (@Charan__Thala) October 18, 2023
#Leo blockbuster Review 😳😍🔥🔥♥️#LeoFDFS @actorvijay#LeoFilm #LeoFromTomorrow pic.twitter.com/mukI1oIAQx
— 🩸ᴄᴀɴᴅʏ ⚔️ ᴅᴀss 🩸 (@spreadlove2206) October 18, 2023
Report : #Leo
1st Half - All casting intro with laggy screen play (Average)
2nd Half - Flash back & Unwanted scenes ( Below Average)
Overall #LeoDisaster ( 1.75 ⭐/ 5)#LeoFilm #ThalapathyViiay #LokeshKanagaraj #Anirudh
— தல ரசிகை பூஜா (@Dhanushsoja) October 18, 2023
#LeoReview (Hindi): ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2.#Leo is such a intruiguing briliant film, which @actorvijay him-self feel proud doing it in his career.. Dont dare to miss a single scene in this, all scenes are important part of this movie.. A trendsetter in edge of the seat league movies... pic.twitter.com/JedGUGz7sy
— Subhash News Network (@SKNewsMarathi7) October 18, 2023