bhagavanth kesari twitter review

Oct 19, 2023, 01:16 IST
The D day is here and this Thursday is going to be the biggest of the year. Yes, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari has been released today across the globe.

The premiere show in US has opened to mixed reviews. The first reviews of Bhagavanth Kesari are out from the fans.

While some fans call the film a hit, some of them are unhappy with the film as they are saying the film failed to live up to the audience's expectations. 

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi. Bhagavanth Kesari also stars Sree Leela and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

