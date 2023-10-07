Teja's Elimination Confirmed In Bigg Boss Telugu 7

It's time for the host of Bigg Boss Telugu season 7, Akkineni Nagarjuna, to visit the house to grill the contestants. Looks like the showmakers are planning a slew of wild card entries with tonight's episode.

List of wild card entries in BBT7

According to sources, Ambati Arjun, Anjali Pavan, Jabardasth Karthik, Pooja Murthy and Bhole Shavali will be entering the Bigg Boss house with tonight's episode.

There is a rumour doing the rounds that there will be no elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 7. We are not sure whether there will be an elimination or not.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 elimination

If there is an elimination, Tasty Teja will get eliminated from the show without any doubt. Tasty Teja is in a danger zone in unofficial polls. He was supposed to get eliminated last week instead of Rathika Rose.

The show organizers gave him another chance to prove himself in the house. Sadly, Tasty Teja failed to utilize the chance, and he might get evicted from the show.